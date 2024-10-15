Trump Is About to Fulfill His Promise to Work at McDonald’s: CNN
HE’S LOVIN’ IT
Donald Trump is reportedly gearing up for a new gig as a McDonald’s fry cook. News of the fast food lover’s new gig was first reported by CNN’s Kristen Holmes, who shared on X that a source gave the network the deep-fried scoop. “Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit a McDonald’s Sunday in Pennsylvania and “work the fry cooker,” the source familiar with the matter told CNN. “Trump has repeatedly claimed Vice President Kamala Harris never actually worked at McDonald’s,” Holmes wrote on the platform. Just last month, Trump questioned her employment at the fast food chain during rallies in Arizona and Pennsylvania. It was at the latter that he first mentioned that he’d like to “work the french fry job for about a half an hour.” Following the fast food frenzy, Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesperson, asked the Daily Beast why Harris’ campaign wouldn’t pony up evidence that she worked there. In her own statement, the vice president maintained that she worked at one of their California locations in the 1980s.