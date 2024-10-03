Trump Is Absolutely Fuming Over the Release of Bombshell Election Case Doc
OUTRAGED
Donald Trump is clearly not happy about the release of a bombshell legal brief Wednesday filed by special counsel Jack Smith which lays out a sprawling timeline of how the former president attempted to claw his way back into power after losing the 2020 election. Trump laid out his case in various Truth Social posts, claiming the unsealing of the document was another Democratic plot. “The release of this falsehood-ridden, Unconstitutional, J6 brief immediately following Tim Walz’s disastrous Debate performance, and 33 days before the Most Important Election in the History of our Country, is another obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine and Weaponize American Democracy, and INTERFERE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION,” Trump wrote in one post. “Deranged Jack Smith, the hand picked Prosecutor of the Harris-Biden DOJ, and Washington, D.C. based Radical Left Democrats, are HELL BENT on continuing to Weaponize the Justice Department in an attempt to cling to power.” Trump claimed his name is “dominating the Election cycle" and “leading in the Polls,” claiming the “Radical Democrats throughout the Deep State are totally “‘freaking out,’” without referring to who he was quoting. “This entire case is a Partisan, Unconstitutional, Witch Hunt, that should be dismissed, entirely, just like the Florida case was dismissed!” Trump then accused the Democratic party of being “guilty of the Worst Election Interference in American History” and of “Weaponizing the Justice Department against me because they know I am WINNING, and they are desperate to prop up their failing Candidate, Kamala Harris.” He then raged against the Department of Justice and claimed in another post, “I didn’t rig the 2020 Election, they did!”