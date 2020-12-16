Trump Is Considering Replacing Barr’s Replacement if He Won’t Push Hunter Biden Probe: AP
REVOLVING DOOR
President Donald Trump is already considering replacing Attorney General William Barr’s replacement Jeffrey Rosen, the Associated Press reports. The president wants to appoint a special counsel to investigate the finances of President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter, and he’s reportedly spoken with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House counsel Pat Cipollone about doing so. If Rosen isn’t willing to appoint such a special counsel, White House staff members say Trump may replace Rosen. Trump was publicly enraged when news broke of Barr working to keep an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden out of Delaware from the public in accordance with Justice Department policy. Barr announced he would step down before Christmas.