    Trump Is Already Going After Nikki Haley Ahead of Her 2024 Announcement

    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    Former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, DC.

    Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty

    Former President Donald Trump penned a salty social media post Wednesday after reports emerged that his former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who once promised she wouldn’t run against Trump, was set to do just that later this month. Haley is reportedly set to launch her 2024 presidential campaign on Feb. 15, becoming the first Republican to officially challenge Trump. “Nikki has to follow her heart, not her honor. She should definitely run!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding a video of the ex-South Carolina governor saying she wouldn’t run if he did.

