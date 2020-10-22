Trump Is Averaging 50+ False Claims a Day and Washington Post Fact Checker Team ‘Can’t Keep Up’
FIVE-ALARM PANTS ON FIRE
The Washington Post’s Fact Checker team is having a hard time keeping up with President Trump’s mistruths as he rounds the final bend of the 2020 election, but by their current count, he is making more than 50 false or misleading claims a day. As of Aug. 27, he had made 22,247 known errant claims over 1,316 days, but at his current rate, he is likely to hit 25,000 by Election Day and 30,000 by the end of the year. The lies are coming so fast that the Post team has only been able to calculate the tally to Aug. 27, the day he accepted the Republican presidential nomination—meaning they are eight weeks behind. “Some days were extraordinary: 189 claims (a record) on Aug. 11,” the team writes. “147 claims on Aug. 17, 113 claims on Aug. 20. The previous one-day record was 138 claims—on Nov. 5, 2018, the day before the midterm elections.”