Trump Is Concerned About Having an Impeachment Legacy: Report
President Trump is worried about the impact of the impeachment inquiry on his legacy, Axios reports. Some conservative pundits have welcomed the impeachment inquiry on the belief that it could strengthen Trump’s base and potentially hurt Democrats seeking reelection in swing districts. That view that does not appear to be wholeheartedly shared by Trump. The president has reportedly confided in friends and allies over his concerns, and even mentioned the bad optics during a phone call with House Republicans on Friday. According to sources on the call, Trump said impeachment is a “bad thing to have on your resume.” The president then reportedly found the silver lining, adding: “But it’s going to make Kevin speaker,” appearing to imply that an impeachment would help Republicans win back the House, and therefore benefit House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) chances of becoming House Speaker.