Trump Is Considering Skipping Presidential Debates: Report

President Trump has been discussing with his advisers if he should skip the 2020 general election debates, two people familiar with the conversations told the New York Times. Trump told advisers that he does not trust the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonprofit organization that puts on the debates—specifically, who will be chosen by the organization to moderate the debates, according to the two sources. Trump’ advisers declined to comment on their plan for the debates at a campaign briefing in Virginia, but the Times reports that one senior adviser to the president “seemed to wince at the question,” and said it was not something they were prepared to discuss until next year.