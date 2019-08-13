CHEAT SHEET
HO HO HO
Trump Is Delaying Tariffs on China for Holiday Shopping Season
The Trump administration announced Tuesday that tariffs set to be imposed Sept. 1 on Chinese consumer products like electronics, sneakers, and video game consoles will not go into effect until Dec. 15. People should be able to do their back-to-school and holiday shopping long before the tariffs on an estimated $300 billion worth of imports are put into place. Other items have been removed from the list entirely, according to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, which cited health, safety, and national-security concerns. In June, hundreds of U.S. companies testified that these tariffs would harm their businesses. Investors are hoping China and the U.S. will be able to settle their differences before the December deadline. A Chinese delegation has planned to make a trip to Washington in September.