Trump Is ‘Eroding Truth,’ and CNN’s Jim Acosta Plays Into His Hands, Says ABC’s Jon Karl

‘A WHOLE NEW LEVEL’

The ABC star’s new book ‘Front Row at the Trump Show’ is out this week. Karl talked to The Daily Beast about Trump’s bullying and how some reporters don’t help by grandstanding.

Lloyd Grove

Editor at Large

Win McNamee

It was all in a day’s work during one of Donald Trump’s typically self-flattering, duplicitous and peevish coronavirus briefings when ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl pressed him last Friday about the availability of ventilators for COVID-19 patients, and the president responded with schoolyard insults.

“Look, look, don’t be a cutie-pie, OK?” Trump weirdly admonished Karl after he tried to pin the president down with the question, “So everybody who needs [one] will be able to get a ventilator?”

Trump angrily continued: “Nobody has ever done what we have done. Nobody has done anything like we have been able to do and everything I took over was a mess… So I wouldn't tell me what you are telling—you know, like being a wise guy.”

