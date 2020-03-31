Trump Is ‘Eroding Truth,’ and CNN’s Jim Acosta Plays Into His Hands, Says ABC’s Jon Karl

It was all in a day’s work during one of Donald Trump’s typically self-flattering, duplicitous and peevish coronavirus briefings when ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl pressed him last Friday about the availability of ventilators for COVID-19 patients, and the president responded with schoolyard insults.

“Look, look, don’t be a cutie-pie, OK?” Trump weirdly admonished Karl after he tried to pin the president down with the question, “So everybody who needs [one] will be able to get a ventilator?”

Trump angrily continued: “Nobody has ever done what we have done. Nobody has done anything like we have been able to do and everything I took over was a mess… So I wouldn't tell me what you are telling—you know, like being a wise guy.”