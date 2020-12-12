Trump Tells Aides to Hunt for New Special Counsel: WSJ
PET CAUSES
Fed up with his Attorney General Bill Barr, President Trump wants to appoint his own special counsel to look into claims of election fraud and claims relating to President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, The Wall Street Journal reports. Trump has asked advisers to look for suitable names and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has reportedly told people the president wants to act quickly. But legally, Barr would have to be the one to appoint a new special counsel and it seems unlikely he’ll do so. Hunter Biden is already under federal investigation for his financial dealings and Barr has said there was no widespread election fraud. Trump considered firing Barr after revelations he knew about the investigation into Hunter Biden before the election but stayed quiet.