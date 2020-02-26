Trump Is Furious at CDC for Spooking Stock Market With Coronavirus Updates, Says Report
As the coronavirus outbreak worsens across the world, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has carried out its job description and given Americans regular updates and advice to keep themselves safe. However, the briefings have reportedly left President Donald Trump very angry. The Washington Post reports that, during his trip to India over the past few days, the president has become more and more agitated with the CDC and the effect its warnings have had on the U.S. stock markets. Trump reportedly believes the updates have spooked investors, and some White House officials are deeply unhappy with how the situation has been handled by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Trump publicly played down the threat of coronavirus Tuesday while he was reportedly becoming increasingly furious about the stock market’s slide. U.S. markets plummeted for the second straight day Tuesday, bringing the Dow Industrial index’s total loss over the past four days to about 2267 points, or about $1.7 trillion in market value.