Trump Is Furious at ‘Weak and Frightened’ Joe Rogan for N-Word Apology
NEVER SAY SORRY
Donald Trump isn’t known for his ability to show contrition, and, clearly, he doesn’t like it when other powerful white men say sorry either. In an angry statement released late Monday, the ex-president took the time to attack podcaster Joe Rogan for the apology he gave after a video exposing his repeated use of the N-word went viral last week. In a statement reported by The Hill, Trump said: “Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics... How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened... That’s not you and it never will be!” Last week, Rogan apologized for his past use of racist language, which included a story about going to see Planet of the Apes in a Black neighborhood. He said at the time: “We walked into Planet of the Apes, we walked into Africa.”