Over Before It Started: Trump's GOP Stranglehold Leads to Blowout Victory in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa—Throughout the entire 2024 campaign, former President Donald Trump has seemed destined to win the Iowa caucuses. What wasn’t foretold, however, was the stranglehold Trump would display over Republican caucusgoers.

On Monday night, Trump showed off his sheer dominance over the rest of the field by blowing out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and the rest of the field so badly that networks and Associated Press were ready to call the contest around 7:30 p.m. Central—just minutes after caucusgoers began casting their votes.

In some precincts, like the one in West Des Moines where The Daily Beast was observing the count, voting hadn’t even begun when the race was called.

In true Trumpian fashion, it was over before it even started.

While the exact margins won't be known for some hours, it was clear from entrance polls that Trump was going to dominate the caucuses.

From the jump, Trump’s team has treated Iowa as their first and best opportunity to slam the door shut on whoever remained in the primary field, sending a clear message that the nomination was essentially his.

It’s not yet safe to declare the whole primary contest over, but the performances from Haley and DeSantis in Iowa are poised to reflect that the appetite among Republicans for a non-Trump candidate is even more meager than expected.

Entrance polls suggested a majority of Iowa voters identify with the MAGA movement. Alarmingly, two-thirds of these Republican caucus goers said they do not believe that President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win was legitimate—a line Trump has pushed for more than three years that is unhinged from reality.

Networks calling the race before most caucus goers had voted, predictably, didn’t seem to be helping Monday night.

After DeSantis addressed voters in Dubuque with a five-minute version of his stump speech, Iowans at Table Mound Elementary gymnasium were surprised to learn the race had already been called before they filed into separate rooms to vote.

“We all know what happened in Arizona,” a woman who asked not to be identified told The Daily Beast, alluding to Fox News’ correct projection in 2020 that Trump had lost the state.

Ron Ainley, a 77-year-old Dubuque voter who said he had participated in every caucus since 1972, was still deciding between voting for Trump or Haley when The Daily Beast informed him the race had already been called for Trump.

“When I first moved to Dubuque, you could almost caucus in a phone booth if you were a Republican,” Ainley said, adding that DeSantis “did not sound like a man defeated” when he addressed the crowd.

DeSantis’ team almost immediately began complaining about the media calling the race before caucusgoers had voted. DeSantis’ rapid response director called it “media election interference.”

At Valley High School in the fast-growing and affluent suburb of West Des Moines, no one at a well-attended caucus had voted by the time the race was called for Trump.

“I was mortified when I read that 30 minutes into our caucus,” said Tom Cox, the precinct captain for Haley at the precinct. “It’s downright irresponsible to have the networks calling this race like it’s electoral politics when it’s neighbors talking to neighbors. This is why we have the caucus.”

It was exactly the kind of precinct where Haley was positioned to do well—and ultimately she did. She placed first with 107 votes, with Trump trailing with 88 and DeSantis with 81.

“Haley resonates with this type of precinct because she espouses sensible values and good leadership,” Cox, a 55-year old executive recruiter, told The Daily Beast. “People here are really attuned to good leadership.”

West Des Moines is a “conservative place,” Cox said, and the high levels of civic engagement makes it a place of “progressive conservatism.”

In the crowd of suburbanites, there were only a few MAGA hats, but fewer DeSantis hats and Haley buttons. Two campaigns called in what the caucus emcee called “special guests:” Trump’s surrogate was Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek, while Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, a close ally of DeSantis, spoke for the Florida governor.

But one Trump supporter at the site, who declined to give her name, remarked that she saw several of her neighbors—who she knew to be Democrats—show up to register and participate at the caucus site so they could vote for Haley. (Because the caucuses are run by the state party, different rules apply from typical elections.)

While the Trump supporter called the outcome in the precinct “crap,” she ultimately could only praise the overall outcome.

Still, there was some suspense Monday night.

In addition to how drastic Trump’s margin would be, once Trump was declared the winner, the real question became who would get second place. DeSantis has staked much of his campaign on a strong finish in Iowa, while Haley bet on attempting to upset Trump in New Hampshire.

Given the Florida governor’s borderline all-or-nothing approach to Iowa, expectations were higher for him coming into Monday night compared to the former U.N. ambassador, who split her time more evenly between Iowa and New Hampshire. An unexpectedly strong performance for Haley would still be a jolt heading into the next vote in New Hampshire on Jan. 23.

But as results came in on Monday night, Haley and DeSantis were neck-and-neck, trading second place status. For the Florida governor, those results are likely to jack up the pressure on him to withdraw from the race—though his campaign promised over the weekend to move directly onto Iowa and South Carolina.

And Team DeSantis’ swift pile-on Fox, CNN, and other networks for calling the race so early for Trump was an early indication that he wasn’t going quietly into the Iowa night.

Aside from Trump, the results were perhaps clearest for Vivek Ramaswamy, who’d staked his attention-grabbing campaign on Iowa. Not even cracking 10 percent of the vote with nearly half of all votes counted, Ramaswamy’s performance likely marks the coda of one of this primary campaign’s few surprising storylines.

But even if Haley pulls off an upset in New Hampshire, the Iowa performance previewed what could be the ultimate story of this primary: Trump dominance, punctuated with minor fits of resistance.

The campaigns are likely to use any excuse they can to explain away their poor performance—from the networks calling the race early to the Arctic temperatures that walloped Iowa in the final phase of the caucus campaign.

On Friday, Trump, Haley, and DeSantis canceled events due to blizzard conditions, and the former president’s team canceled in-person events on Saturday. By Monday, subzero temperatures and blistering wind chills were making conditions genuinely dangerous around the state. Unlike with a traditional primary election, Iowa’s caucuses require participants to show up at their local caucus site and participate in person in real time—no absentee voting allowed.

Iowa observers had debated which candidate might benefit from particularly low turnout, should many potential caucus goers opt not to brave the elements on Monday night. Some operatives had noted that Trump’s high share of support from first-time caucus goers could work against him, given that newcomers could be less likely to show up.

But the religious devotion to Trump among his base ensured that he would always have a strong showing on caucus night, no matter the conditions.

Jake Lahut contributed reporting from Dubuque, Iowa. Sam Brodey contributed reporting from West Des Moines, Iowa.