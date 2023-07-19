Trump Is Peeved That His Former Press Secretary Won’t Endorse Him: Report
HURT FEELINGS
Things are reportedly growing tense between Donald Trump and his former press secretary, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), who is apparently drawing the ire of Trump’s camp for her neutrality in the 2024 presidential primary. Sanders had told Trump’s campaign that she wouldn’t be making an endorsement until after her first legislative session, two sources familiar with the discussions told Axios. But that session ended in May, and with still no endorsement from Sanders, Trump is reportedly growing increasingly irate. In March, Trump said that he “never asked” Sanders for an endorsement, but “nobody has done more for her than I have.” Trump did hire her to be his press secretary, and immediately endorsed her run for governor in 2021. Speaking to Axios, one Trump ally described the feeling as: “You should always dance with the person who brought you.” Sanders isn’t the only GOP governor catching heat from Trump for neutrality, though—he publicly called out Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week for the same offense.