Trump Is Pissed That Meadows Said His Hair Looked Awful When Sick With COVID, Report Says
BAD HAIR DAY
Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff to ex-President Donald Trump, has shared a lot of revelations about his former boss recently—but, according to a new report, this one has hurt him the most. The Washington Post reports Trump has been left “particularly upset” by a passage in Meadows’s new book that recounts how dreadful the former president’s hair looked when he was struck down with COVID-19. Meadows wrote that, when Trump was sick with COVID in the White House, he had “red streaks” in his eyes and that “his hair was a mess.” According to the Post, Trump recently fumed to an unnamed associate: “This guy is talking about what I look like, in my bedroom.” The report went on to say that Meadows has been left “distraught” by Trump’s bad reaction to his book.