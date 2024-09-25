CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trump’s Friends Are Telling Him He’s Screwing Up His Campaign

    MESSING IT UP

    Maurício Alencar

    Freelance Reporter

    Donald Trump's allies are warning him that his messaging is going off track.

    Carley Margolis/Getty Images

    Republican mega-donor Steve Wynn warned Donald Trump in private that he is getting distracted with his messaging, Politico reports. Around a dozen other allies have reportedly admitted that Trump is faced with choosing a path between continuing to freewheel on campaign messaging or appealing to Americans on key policy issues where he can attack Kamala Harris and sway undecided voters. “It’s not that he’s going backwards,” one ally told Politico anonymously. “But he should be doing better.” Steve Wynn described the Politico report about his meeting as “inaccurate.” But some allies also believe that Trump’s rogue operation has been influenced by Corey Lewandowski, who has reportedly tried to claim himself to be the campaign’s chair, while using the conservative website The Federalist as a news source to share controversial fake stories about Haitian immigrants. Republican strategist David Urban said that for every day Trump got “distracted,” Harris would be let go “untouched.” But one Republican pollster, Jason Thielman, believes current projections showed that Trump would “decisively win.”

    Read it at Politico