Trump’s Friends Are Telling Him He’s Screwing Up His Campaign
MESSING IT UP
Republican mega-donor Steve Wynn warned Donald Trump in private that he is getting distracted with his messaging, Politico reports. Around a dozen other allies have reportedly admitted that Trump is faced with choosing a path between continuing to freewheel on campaign messaging or appealing to Americans on key policy issues where he can attack Kamala Harris and sway undecided voters. “It’s not that he’s going backwards,” one ally told Politico anonymously. “But he should be doing better.” Steve Wynn described the Politico report about his meeting as “inaccurate.” But some allies also believe that Trump’s rogue operation has been influenced by Corey Lewandowski, who has reportedly tried to claim himself to be the campaign’s chair, while using the conservative website The Federalist as a news source to share controversial fake stories about Haitian immigrants. Republican strategist David Urban said that for every day Trump got “distracted,” Harris would be let go “untouched.” But one Republican pollster, Jason Thielman, believes current projections showed that Trump would “decisively win.”