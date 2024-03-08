Trump Is Set to Hit a ‘Financial Brick Wall’ Within Weeks

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

As Donald Trump’s legal woes continue, MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner tells The New Abnormal that the former president’s financial troubles are about to come to a head.

A federal judge on Thursday denied his appeal surrounding the E. Jean Carroll case, meaning he will have to come up with $91 million to appeal his rape defamation trial. He is also on the hook to pay up if he wants to appeal the $464 million judgment in his New York fraud case.

“If he had just one property, one of his third-rate resorts or third-rate golf courses, just one, that was actually worth a billion dollars, he would have bondsmen and insurers beating down his door,” Kirschner tells The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie. “But he doesn’t have, I don’t believe a property worth a billion dollars, or half a billion dollars, because then he could easily get a bond, but he can’t get a bond.”

“We’re gonna know within days whether E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers will begin the process of trying to seize assets. I think he has about another two weeks in the big one, the half a billion dollar New York fraud case. So all of this is about to come to a head, and as I say, he’s gonna hit a financial brick wall,” he said. “This is not a flea market at which you haggle over the price of your appeal.”

Plus! Andy Levy speaks with Steven Monacelli, the Texas Observer’s Special Investigative Correspondent, about a new social network built on a vision of Christian supremacy in America that’s gaining traction with GOP politicians.

