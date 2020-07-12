Trump is Still Falsely Attacking Obama for Golfing More Than Him
President Trump accused his predecessor Barack Obama of not only golfing more (not true) but taking longer to complete a round of golf in a Sunday morning Twitter tirade. Trump, who is estimated to have golfed around 200 rounds in his presidency so far compared to Obama’s 100 rounds at the same point, tried to justify his time on the links by calling it a “tiny” bit of “exercise.”
The president tweeted two back-to-back posts in which he wrote, “I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but nobody complains.” He then went on to explain that his “exercise” is “playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf.” He went on to accuse Obama of playing more and much longer rounds. “When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream ‘President Trump is playing golf’,” he continued. “Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a ‘tiny’ bit of exercise. Not bad!”