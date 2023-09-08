Trump Is Taking the Bid to Kick Him Off Colorado’s Ballot Seriously
REAL THREAT
Donald Trump is attempting to have a Colorado lawsuit seeking to strike him from the state’s 2024 ballot punted to federal court, NBC News reported, in a sign that the former president is taking the effort against him more seriously. The lawsuit is predicated on the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone who has sworn to protect the Constitution from holding elected office if they have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.” After ignoring it for some time, the former president has taken to railing against the effort, arguing less against the claim he engaged in insurrection, but rather that the 14th Amendment has no standing in the upcoming election. “It is just another ‘trick’ being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election,” he wrote on Truth Social. Trump’s request comes after he signaled Thursday he wants to move his Georgia racketeering case to federal court as well, a similar effort that, even if unsuccessful, could help delay proceedings.