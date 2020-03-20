Trump is Using the Coronavirus Pandemic as an Excuse For Union Busting, Says Report
Have you noticed that President Donald Trump’s policies in response to the coronavirus pandemic look suspiciously like the policies he was pursuing long before anyone had even heard of COVID-19? The New York Times reports that Trump is using the crisis to push through a string of conservative measures that his administration has been seeking for a long time. The president has already announced he will use the crisis to immediately turn away anyone who crosses the border illegally, which was made possible by legal authorities granted to the surgeon general. Meanwhile, the Federal Labor Relations Authority has published a rule making it easier for federal workers to stop the withholding of their union dues. The FLRA claims the move would free up wages during the crisis, but Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said it was “just another in a series of activist steps the FLRA has taken to advance this administration’s goal of busting unions.” Kelley added that it was “disgraceful” that the administration would push forward with the rule “in the midst of a pandemic.”