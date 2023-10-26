Trump Is Very Triggered by NYT Reporter Maggie Haberman’s Coverage of His Trial
NASTY
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon to unleash his frustration at New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman over her coverage of his New York business fraud trial in which he has already been fined (twice) for violating a gag order and deemed liable for fraud. In her report published early Thursday morning, Haberman wrote that Trump “tossed his head and scowled” as Michael Cohen, his former personal lawyer, took the witness stand and called the former president a liar. She also mentioned that he “stormed out of the courtroom” after Judge Arthur Engoron denied his legal team’s request to toss the case over contradictions in Cohen’s testimony. According to Mediate, Haberman also said in a CNN appearance that Trump’s combative behavior in the courtroom was hurting him. In his Truth Social post, he called Haberman “Writer Maggot Hagerman of the Failing New York Times.” He also labeled New York Attorney General Letitia James as “Racist” and claimed Cohen “lied to Congress Under Oath,” meaning that prosecutors didn’t have a valid case.