Trump Is Worried That Dishing Out 20 Pardons Might Make Him Look a Bit Guilty, Says Report
YOU DON’T SAY
President Donald Trump reportedly has a list of around 20 people, including his kids, that he wants to pardon before he leaves office—but he’s concerned that dishing out so many pardons might make him look guilty. Politico reports that Trump’s long list includes three of his children—Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump—as well as son-in-law Jared Kushner and over a dozen other aides and associates. But the president is reportedly hesitating because he’s worried that a pardon spree might make his inner circle look like criminals, and effectively act as an admission of guilt. Some of his advisers reportedly fear that giving out too many last-minute pardons could harm a future presidential run. The White House didn’t respond to Politico’s reporting.