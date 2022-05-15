Trump Is Wrong About Everything Except Mitch McConnell

A rare thing occurred on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal podcast. Hosts Andy Levy and Molly Jong-Fast listened to an audio clip of Donald Trump crapping on Mitch McConnell’s popularity, and they agreed with him, sorta.

The clip in question was a recording of Trump speaking at a May 6 rally in Pennsylvania. He tells the crowd that Mitch McConnell is “an old broken down crow,”—“crow” standing in for another word. Andy thinks “piece of shit.” He also says McConnell “is the least popular politician in the country.”

“Donald Trump: wrong about everything else, right about Mitch McConnell,” says Andy.

Molly pushes back. “I will say Mitch McConnell got him three Supreme Court Justices and likely kept him in power, right? Like, kept him from being removed. I think he served Donald Trump to serve his own interests. I don’t have any love for Mitch McConnell, but Donald Trump pays him back by attacking him,” she says.

Andy stands firm, though: “He’s right about McConnell. But of course, for the wrong reasons.”

The two also address Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s promotion of Dinesh D'Souza’s election-fraud conspiracy film, “2000 Mules,” and the glaring issue with it.

“Nobody knows who the mules are,” says Molly.

“That’s what we need to find out,” jokes Andy.

Plus! Karen Elson, model and fashion activist, tells Molly about her work to unionize models in the fashion industry and the hazards they face at work.

“The illusion of ‘beautiful women’ having struggles is a very difficult one for people to wrap their head around. And to think that maybe there are things egregious, things that happen in our workplace, such on the worst end of the spectrum, sexual harassment, abuse, a huge lack of financial transparency that exist between our agents and not getting paid, for instance, immigration violations, yadda yadda, it’s a lot to unpack,” she says.

Elson breaks down what model rights look like in practice, and explains the Fashion Workers Act, a piece of legislation in New York that can change the game for them.

