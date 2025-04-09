Trump Isn’t Even Bothering to Call World Leaders Back on Tariffs
President Trump’s voicemail is full. Despite Trump’s suggestions that he may work with countries on deals to reduce his administration’s controversial tariffs, a report from Politico suggests many world leaders have been left waiting by the phone. The Philippines and the U.K. were among those left hanging, according to the report, while an official from another unnamed country said Trump aides had left them high and dry. “Many of us have already written to them asking for meetings,” said an official from the Philippines. “We are all waiting for the reply.” It comes as Trump boasted on Tuesday night that “these countries are calling us up kissing my a--.” Speaking at a dinner hosted by the National Republican Congressional Committee, the president added: “They are dying to make a deal,” while impersonating them. “‘Please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, sir.‘” Despite officials calling out the Trump administration’s lack of communication, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The president will talk to any country that picks up the phone to call and I can tell you, the phones have been ringing off the hook wanting to talk to this administration,” Leavitt said at a press conference on Tuesday.
