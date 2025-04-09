Cheat Sheet
Trump Isn’t Even Bothering to Call World Leaders Back on Tariffs

NOT AVAILABLE
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 04.08.25 10:08PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 8, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 8, 2025. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

President Trump’s voicemail is full. Despite Trump’s suggestions that he may work with countries on deals to reduce his administration’s controversial tariffs, a report from Politico suggests many world leaders have been left waiting by the phone. The Philippines and the U.K. were among those left hanging, according to the report, while an official from another unnamed country said Trump aides had left them high and dry. “Many of us have already written to them asking for meetings,” said an official from the Philippines. “We are all waiting for the reply.” It comes as Trump boasted on Tuesday night that “these countries are calling us up kissing my a--.” Speaking at a dinner hosted by the National Republican Congressional Committee, the president added: “They are dying to make a deal,” while impersonating them. “‘Please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, sir.‘” Despite officials calling out the Trump administration’s lack of communication, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The president will talk to any country that picks up the phone to call and I can tell you, the phones have been ringing off the hook wanting to talk to this administration,” Leavitt said at a press conference on Tuesday.

2
Second MLB Star Dies in Horrifying Night Club Collapse
'HIS LEGACY WILL REMAIN'
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.08.25 7:16PM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 7:14PM EDT 
Tony Blanco of the Washington Nationals poses for a portrait in 2005.
Tony Blanco of the Washington Nationals poses for a portrait in 2005. Tony Firriolo/MLB via Getty Images

A second former major league baseball star has been confirmed dead following a nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic Tuesday morning. The Dominican Republic Ministry of Sports and Recreation confirmed the death of former first baseman Tony Blanco, 43, on X, writing: “We deeply regret the passing of former Major Leaguer, Tony Blanco. His legacy will remain in the history of national baseball.” Blanco played in the minor leagues with the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds, reaching the majors in 2005 with the Washington Nationals. He continued his career in Japan’s Nippon Baseball League for eight seasons, playing for the Orix Buffaloes, Chunichi Dragons, and Yokohama Bay Stars. He wrapped up his baseball career playing for the Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League, before retiring in 2017. Blanco’s son, Tony Blanco Jr., followed his father’s footsteps in the sport and is currently a Pittsburg Pirates prospect. Octavio Otel was the first former MLB star reported dead after the roof collapse at the Jet Set club. Former MLB player Esteban Germán, who played for the Texas Rangers, was also at the club, but left shortly before the collapse. According to Dominican Republic police, at least 66 deaths have been confirmed so far as rescue teams continue to search through the rubble.

3
‘White Lotus’ Creator Confirms Why Woody Harrelson Turned Down Role
MISSED THE BOAT
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 04.08.25 5:49PM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 5:48PM EDT 

The White Lotus creator Mike White is shedding more light on the scheduling conflict that prevented Woody Harrelson from appearing on Season 3 of the hit HBO show. On Tuesday’s The Howard Stern Show, Stern asked White about what happened after The Hollywood Reporter revealed the actor was in final talks to appear on the show. “We were going to Bangkok at the very end” of shooting, White said, and Harrelson “only had to work like two weeks or something—and our schedule kept changing, our shoot extended, there was weather stuff, and all that,” leading to the “family vacation” conflict Harrelson previously cited as the reason he missed the boat to the third season’s fictional Thailand resort. While the original report cited sources that claimed Harrelson had been trying to increase his pay before dropping out, his reps told The Daily Beast that his leaving the show “wasn’t about money.” White said Harrelson’s conflict was “very White Lotus bougie,” because he had pre-planned “a huge destination birthday somewhere in Europe or something.” In the end, White said, “All his friends had already bought tickets and were coming, and so it just no longer seemed feasible” for Harrelson to appear on the show. White also confirmed that he had only considered Harrelson to play Sam Rockwell’s character Frank—and not Walton Goggins’ larger role as Rick.

4
Reality Star Reveals Sister’s Death From Accidental Overdose
ANOTHER FAMILY TRAGEDY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.08.25 5:57PM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 4:42PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: Jackie Siegel attends "Right Before I Go" One Night Only Benefit Performance at Town Hall on December 4, 2017 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: Jackie Siegel attends "Right Before I Go" One Night Only Benefit Performance at Town Hall on December 4, 2017 in New York City. Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Queen of Versailles star Jackie Siegel revealed Tuesday that she lost her sister to an accidental drug overdose just days after her husband died, TMZ reported. Her sister, Jessica Mallery, 43, apparently died on Monday after using cocaine laced with fentanyl. Siegel told TMZ that her sister’s death “is another stark reminder of the drug epidemic and fentanyl crisis plaguing our country—and the urgent need to address substance abuse in order to save lives.” The reality television star’s husband, David Siegel, died Saturday morning at the age of 89. Siegel said that her “world was shattered again” on Monday when her sister died unexpectedly, “to a scourge we as a family know all too well—accidental drug overdose.” Back in 2015, Jackie Siegel lost her daughter Victoria to a drug overdose incident when she was only 18 years old. The Queen of Versailles is a 2012 documentary that chronicles Siegel and her timeshare millionaire husband, David Siegel, attempting to build one of the largest and most expensive private residences in the U.S.

5
Social Security Cuts Leave Millions Facing 40-Mile Drives
DISCONNECTED
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.08.25 3:13PM EDT 
Map showing where in the US Seniors Must Travel Over 45 Miles to Access Their Nearest Social Security Field Office
cbpp.org

Millions of seniors will soon be forced to drive hours to access their Social Security benefits as the Trump administration moves to eliminate phone services, a new analysis shows. Starting April 14, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will require applicants for retirement benefits and those updating direct deposit info to either apply online or visit a field office in person. Phone options—used by more than 4 in 10 retirees applying for benefits, according to SSA data—will no longer be available. But nearly 6 million seniors live more than 46.6 miles roundtrip from a field office—twice the average distance an elderly person travels in a day—according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Some benefits, such as survivors’ claims, can’t be filed online—making an in-person visit the only option for grieving families. Rural residents face the steepest barriers. In Alaska, 46 percent of seniors live beyond the 46.6-mile threshold, and about 60,000 people statewide lack internet access altogether. Some will have to trek hundreds of miles to the nearest office. At the same time, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is expected to close down dozens of Social Security offices this year as part of the billionaire’s cost-cutting rampage. The senior adviser to President Donald Trump has spread baseless conspiracy theories about the agency, alleging widespread fraud and describing the program as “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time,” even as the president has promised to protect Social Security.

6
Elton John Reveals the Phone Call That Changed His Life
THE ONE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.08.25 4:07PM EDT 
Elton John and David Furnish attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Elton John and David Furnish attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA

Elton John’s life might have looked a little different if he hadn’t made one phone call. While reflecting on faith in an April 7 episode of The Howard Stern Show, the “Rocket Man” singer revealed that he only came to be religious after getting sober and realizing how much of his life had been strung by fate. “I was never religious until I got sober and then I figured out that there had been so many things,” John explained, going on to recall one night at home where he was feeling lonely and called up a friend to bring some people over to hang out with—one of which would end up being his husband, David Furnish. “David came through the door that night. Now what made me make that phone call, I have no idea why I did it. I just said, ‘I’ve got to make this phone call,‘” the singer continued. “If I hadn’t made that [phone call] I would’ve never met David. My whole life would’ve been different. I wouldn’t have children, I wouldn’t have had the most brilliant manager there is. I wouldn’t have the love of my life.” The couple met in 1993 and officially married in 2014. They share two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

7
MLB Star Dies After Nightclub’s Roof Collapses
TRAGIC
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.08.25 5:10PM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 2:50PM EDT 
LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Octavio Dotel of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait on February 19, 2013 in Lakeland, Florida.
LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Octavio Dotel of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait on February 19, 2013 in Lakeland, Florida. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Former major league pitcher Octavio Dotel, 51, died after the roof of a nightclub collapsed in the Dominican Republic, Noticias SIN, reported. His death was first reported by local media outlet Diario Libre, which said Dotel died while being transferred to the Central Hospital of the Armed Forces. The head of emergency operations, Gen. Juan Manuel Mendez, later confirmed this after initial reports suggested that the former baseball player who was found buried in the rubble had survived the roof caving in. The death toll from the tragic incident is now at twenty-seven, with 150 individuals injured. Dotel pitched for 13 different teams over the span of his 15-year major league career, including: the New York Mets, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, and Detroit Tigers. He retired in 2013 after he won a World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. Former MLB players Esteban Germán and Henry Blanco were also present while singer Rubby Pérez was performing early Tuesday, but had left the club before the roof collapsed, La Nacion reported. “It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner,” Pérez told Noticias SIN, adding he initially thought it was an earthquake.

8
Teens Found Dead in JetBlue Landing Gear Are Finally Named
MYSTERY DEATHS
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.08.25 1:05PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, D.C. - APRIL 24, 2018: A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320 jet is serviced at a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - APRIL 24, 2018: A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320 jet is serviced at a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The two teenagers whose bodies were discovered in a JetBlue airliner’s landing gear have been identified by Florida investigators, NBC News reported. The pair were found after a New York City-to-Fort Lauderdale flight back in January. According to a statement by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, detectives needed to use “extensive DNA testing” to ID Jeik Aniluz Lusi, 18, and Elvis Borques Castillo, 16. The bodies of both the teens, originally from the Dominican Republic, were discovered late on Jan. 6 after JetBlue Flight 1801 landed in South Florida. The flight took off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport that evening at 7:49 p.m. and landed at 11:10 p.m. The aircraft, however, also made a stop in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on Jan. 5. It is not yet known how the teenagers got into the landing gear or how they died.

9
Mariska Hargitay to Direct HBO Documentary on Bombshell Mother
TELLING HER STORY
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.08.25 2:06PM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 2:01PM EDT 
Actor Mickey Hargitay is obviously enjoying his reunion with his former wife, actress Jayne Mansfield, and their children July 19th, backstage at the Westbury, L. I. Music Fair, where Miss Mansfield opened in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.
Actor Mickey Hargitay is obviously enjoying his reunion with his former wife, actress Jayne Mansfield, and their children July 19th, backstage at the Westbury, L. I. Music Fair, where Miss Mansfield opened in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay will direct the story of her late mother, actress Jayne Mansfield, in the HBO Original documentary My Mom Jayne. This is the Law & Order: SVU star’s feature film directorial debut, and also the first time she’s discussed her mother’s legacy. In a statement, Hargitay said that “this movie is a labor of love and longing.” She added: “It’s a search for the mother I never knew, an integration of a part of myself I’d never owned, and a reclaiming of my mother’s story and my own truth.” Mansfield was a Golden Globe winner and Hollywood bombshell in the ‘50s and ‘60s. She died in a car accident aged 34, with Hargitay and her two brothers in the backseat. Hargitay was only three at the time. In this film, she is now seeking “to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time,” according to a statement by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I’ve always believed there is strength in vulnerability, and the process of making this film has confirmed that belief like never before,” Hargitay said. The documentary will present a collection of “never-before-seen” photos and home movies as Hargitay “grapples with her mother’s public and private legacy and discovers the layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her audience but to those who were closest to her,” said Warner Bros. Discovery. The actress previously produced the Emmy-winning documentary I Am Evidence on HBO and is currently producing an HBO Original doc with Trish Adlesic. Adlesic will also be a producer for My Mom Jayne. The documentary will available to stream on Max in June.

10
China Condemns JD Vance’s ‘Peasant’ Remarks
‘LACK OF KNOWLEDGE’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.08.25 1:44PM EDT 
GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 14: Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks with media at the airport before he departs on September 14, 2024 in Greenville, North Carolina.
GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 14: Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks with media at the airport before he departs on September 14, 2024 in Greenville, North Carolina. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

China clapped back at JD Vance on Tuesday, deeming the vice president ignorant after he purported that the U.S. was borrowing money from “Chinese peasants,” Politico reported. Beijing “has made its position perfectly clear on its trade relations with the U.S.,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a press conference. “To hear words that lack knowledge and respect like those uttered by this vice president is both surprising and kind of lamentable.” During an interview on Fox News last Thursday, Vance defended President Donald Trump’s controversial tariff measures by tearing down Chinese people. “Fundamentally, it’s based on two principles, incurring a huge amount of debt to buy things other countries make for us… We borrow money from Chinese peasants to buy the things that Chinese peasants manufacture,” he added. China and the U.S. are currently caught up in a tit-for-tat tariff war in which Trump has slapped a 34 percent duty on Chinese imports, which in turn prompted Beijing to respond with a reciprocal tariff.

