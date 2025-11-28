Trump Issues Bonkers Threat to Charge Biden Over Autopen

President Donald Trump has warned Joe Biden that he could charge him with perjury over his use of the autopen while he was in the Oval Office.

The president claimed in a social media post on Friday that he is canceling all executive orders that weren’t directly signed by “Crooked Joe Biden.”

Trump has long needled Biden for his 2020 victory. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump insisted his predecessor was robbed of his presidency by “Radical Left Lunatics.” And added that if Biden admitted to being part of the autopen process, he would face charges for lying.

The post is the latest salvo in Trump’s attack on the Biden administration. He claims that the Democratic president’s cognitive decline was much worse than anybody realized while he was in office.

As a result, Trump and his MAGA supporters claim Biden’s inner circle made decisions for the president and used the autopen—a mechanical device that automatically replicates a president’s signature—to sign them into law.

Trump even put a gold-framed photo of an autopen, instead of Biden’s portrait, in the White House gallery of previous presidents.

Trump and his cabinet have needled Biden for his alleged use of the autopen. AFP via Getty Images

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed, without evidence, that 92 percent of the documents signed by “Sleepy Joe” were done using the autopen.

Although the president has ordered an investigation into the use of the autopen, no details have emerged about any executive orders or other documents in which it was used.

According to The American Presidency Project, Biden signed 162 executive orders during his four years in the White House. It’s not known how many times the autopen was used, but it’s not unusual for a president to write off his predecessor’s laws. Trump has already negated 89 of Biden’s executive orders.

“The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States,” Trump wrote.

Donald Trump posted his warning to Joe Biden on Truth Social. Donald J Trump/Truth Social

“Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury,” he added.