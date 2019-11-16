Trump Issues Multiple Pardons in War Crime Cases, Overruling Military

CHEAT SHEET
    Zach Gibson/Getty

    President Trump issued at least two pardons on Friday in military justice cases that involve war crime accusations, The Washington Post reports. Trump reportedly intervened in three cases, and notified the service members involved by phone. The lawyer of Army Maj. Mathew L. Golsteyn, who was facing a murder trial that was set to begin in 2020, said Trump told his client that he would receive a full pardon. The pardons reportedly prevent the Pentagon from pursuing further charges against those involved in the cases.

