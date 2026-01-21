Trump Issues Sinister Warning Americans ‘Need a Dictator’

President Donald Trump has declared that people sometimes “need a dictator” as he appeared on the world stage to assert America’s dominance.

Not long after the president doubled down on his bid to seize Greenland, Trump said the quiet part out loud as he addressed business leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

President Donald Trump, pictured speaking during a reception with business leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, said the U.S. reached a "framework" in regards to Greenland on January 21, 2026. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“We had a good speech, we got great reviews. I can’t believe it, we got good reviews on that speech,” he said, in an apparent reference to the speech he had given at the forum earlier.

“Usually they say: he’s a horrible dictator type person; I’m a dictator. But sometimes you need a dictator. But they didn’t say that in this case.”

The comment is not the first time Trump has described himself as an authoritarian.

He drew widespread criticism for making a similar comment ahead of the 2024 election, when he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he would be a dictator, but only for his first day of office as he sought to “drill baby drill” and close the southern border, two of his signature election policies.

Since then, however, the president has come under fire for acting like a dictator across multiple fronts, weakening democratic norms and centralizing power.

In the past year alone, he has bypassed Congress to conduct lethal boat strikes in the Caribbean sea; purged and politicized the federal workforce; targeted opponents for retribution; and deployed troops in US cities to crack down on dissent.

National Guard and DHS Police gather outside the back entrance of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building as demonstrators gather outside the building barricades to advocate for immigrant rights on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

During his speech in Davos, Trump also praised two authoritarians, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while lashing out at America’s traditional allies, including France, the UK, and Denmark.

“We give so much and we get so little in return,” he lamented.

Trump’s latest power grab for Greenland has raised further alarms of overreach in recent weeks, particularly after he initially refused to rule out using the military to get his way.

Despite Trump's posturing, Greenland has not been overly forthcoming on the idea of being absorbed by the U.S. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Doing this would be highly controversial, as Greenland is a self-governing democratic territory of Denmark. It is also a fellow NATO member, and military action would therefore be a gross violation of international law and state sovereignty.

Trump has since vowed not to invade the island, and after meeting with NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte on Wednesday, announced he had formed a “framework for a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region.”

The announcement came with no details but was a major softening of the president’s rhetoric, which came in the face of widespread pushback from America’s allies.

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations,” he wrote on Truth Social.