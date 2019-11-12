THERE IT IS
Trump Joins GOP Calls for Bidens to Testify Before Congress on Ukraine
Donald Trump has joined calls from top Republican loyalists to haul former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter before Congress to give testimony about their actions in Ukraine. The idea of forcing the Bidens to testify has gained traction among Trump’s allies as they mull countering the House impeachment proceedings by having the GOP-led Senate call witnesses of its own. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul have both urged the Senate to call not only the anonymous whistleblower for testimony, but the Bidens, too. There is no evidence either Joe or Hunter Biden acted illegally in regard to Ukraine. However, Trump has become obsessed with attempting to stain his potential 2020 rival with corruption allegations and legitimize his conspiracy theory. Trump wrote Tuesday morning: “Both Bidens should be forced to testify in this No Due Process Scam!” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) told The Daily Beast last week that calling Biden for testimony “would be literally rolling a grenade down the aisle of the Senate” that would have “lasting consequences” on the upper chamber’s ability to work together in the future.