Trump Joins Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Pity Party Against ‘Low-Life’ Twitter After Her Ban
‘HATED BY EVERYONE’
Donald Trump knows a thing or two about wildly overreacting to being banned from social-media networks for very clearly breaching their rules, so it’s no wonder he empathizes with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Greene has been freaking out for days after her personal Twitter account was permanently banned by Twitter after she repeatedly spouted wildly misleading claims about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines. In a statement Monday, the ex-president voiced his support for Greene’s misinformed belief that she’s entitled to post whatever nonsense she wants on Twitter. “Marjorie Taylor Greene has a huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people,” Trump wrote, according to The Hill. “They don’t deserve what’s happened to them on places like low-life Twitter and Facebook.” Trump then ordered MAGA fans to “drop off” both Twitter and Facebook—which has also suspended Greene—condemning them as “boring,” “a disgrace to our nation,” and “hated by everyone.”