President Donald Trump’s pick to be chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff refused to lie for the president and instead threw his prospective boss under the bus at a confirmation hearing.

Retired Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine told a Senate committee on Tuesday morning he was not wearing a red MAGA hat when he first met Trump in Iraq in 2018—despite the president claiming he was.

“For 34 years, I’ve upheld my oath of office and my commitment to my commission,” Caine told Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican, according to Politico. “And I have never worn any political merchandise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Retired Lt. Gen. Dan Caine testifies during his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

That explanation, if true, would mean the president’s assertion—that Caine told him he loves him and that he would “kill for you, sir”—before slapping on a MAGA cap, is a bunch of bull.

Instead, the president’s Joint Chiefs pick told the Senate Armed Services Committee that he suspects Trump did have that interaction that day, but it was with someone else at Al Asad air base.

“I went back and listened to those tapes, and I think the president was actually talking about somebody else,” Caine said. “And I’ve never worn any political merchandise or said anything to that effect.”

That is not how Trump remembers the meeting.

Trump said that Caine then donned a MAGA cap, and said: “‘I love you, sir. I think you’re great, sir. I’ll kill for you, sir.’” Trump added that he told Caine he was not allowed to do that, “but they did it.” pic.twitter.com/JAvJMEe0BJ — Rian Davis (@RianAuthor) February 22, 2025

The president told the Conservative Political Action Conference last year that it was Caine who donned a MAGA hat when they met—as did hordes of other U.S. troops he met shortly after in an aircraft hanger.

“Then he puts on a Make America Great Again hat,” Trump recalled of Caine during their 2018 meeting. “You’re not allowed to do that, but they did. I remember, I went into the hangar and there were a lot—there were hundreds of troops. And they’re not supposed to do this, but they all put on the Make America Great Again hat.”

Servicemembers are bound by the U.S. Constitution to remain nonpolitical, which includes a strict ban on them wearing apparel that supports one party or the other.

Sen. Wicker, whose question elicited Caine’s contradiction to the president, said he still feels Caine can advise the president “without bias” in his new role.