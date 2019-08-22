CHEAT SHEET
‘HA... HA...’
Trump Joked About Swapping Puerto Rico for Greenland: Report
Months before President Trump made laughable headlines by expressing his interest in purchasing Greenland, he reportedly joked with aides and floated the idea of trading Puerto Rico for the Danish territory in a meeting last year, The New York Times reports. Trump has frequently feuded with Puerto Rico’s leadership—especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the U.S. territory in 2017 and caused more deaths than the the 9/11 terror attacks. His play for Greenland ruptured what had been a pleasant relationship with the NATO ally, as Denmark’s prime minister responded by calling Trump’s idea “absurd” and that Greenland is “not for sale.” In turn, Trump has called the PM “nasty” and canceled his scheduled visit next month.