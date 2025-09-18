Trump Jokes About Who He’ll Blame if His New Deal Goes South

Donald Trump cracked a joke at the expense of his top economic officials as he signed a sweeping U.S.-U.K. tech agreement alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “Should I sign this, Howard? Scott? If the deal’s no good, I’m blaming you,” Trump quipped, glancing at Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick before putting pen to paper at the PM’s country residence, Chequers. “It’ll be great,” Bessent is heard responding to Trump as the crowd laughs. The pact commits the two nations to closer collaboration in cutting-edge sectors, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear power. Major U.S. tech companies quickly lined up behind the announcement with massive new U.K. investment pledges. Microsoft unveiled a $30 billion package—its largest-ever investment outside the United States—while Google promised $6.7 billion for AI research and infrastructure over the next two years. Nvidia also announced it would spend $670 million to expand Britain’s data center capacity to support AI operations.