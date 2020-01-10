Trump: ‘I Would’ Do What Hunter Biden Did for ‘Millions of Dollars’

With a Senate impeachment trial looming, President Donald Trump joked to supporters on Thursday that he would have no problem doing exactly what he’s accused former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter of doing for “millions of dollars.”

Midway through his campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday night, the president began running down his potential Democratic opponents in this year’s election. When he got to Biden, he immediately turned his attention to Hunter, whose former employment at a Ukrainian gas company—and Trump's obsession with it—is at the center of Trump’s impeachment.

“Where’s Hunter?!” Trump exclaimed to cheers. “Here’s a guy, made no money, got thrown out of the military forces, I think the Navy, got thrown out, had no job, had no nothing,”

“So he went from that to making millions of dollars a year as soon as Sleepy Joe became vice president, right? He made millions of dollars a year, “ he continued. “Would anybody in this room do that for millions? I would. We all would.”

Leaving aside the fact that Hunter Biden got his job with Burisma in 2014 and not immediately when Biden became veep in 2009, the crowd seemed to have no qualms with the president joking about taking money for what he has baselessly claimed for months were corrupt practices by the Bidens.

Last month, the House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The president is accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine to coerce the Ukrainian president into announcing investigations into the Bidens and a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.