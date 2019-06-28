CHEAT SHEET
Trump Jokes to Putin They Should ‘Get Rid’ of Journalists
Donald Trump joked with Russian President Vladimir Putin that they should “get rid” of journalists as they met in public at the G-20 conference of world leaders in Osaka, Japan. Indicating toward the journalists in the room, Trump said, “Get rid of them. Fake news is a great term, isn’t it? You don’t have this problem in Russia but we do.” Putin responded, in English: “We also have. It’s the same.” It has been reported that 21 journalists have been killed in Russia since Putin came to power in March 2000. Trump’s remarks come a year to the day that a gunman killed five people at the Annapolis Capital-Gazette in Maryland.