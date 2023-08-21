Don Jr. Will Attend First GOP Debate in His Father’s Absence
FIRST ALTERNATE
Donald Trump Jr. is set to appear at the first GOP debate of the 2024 election cycle, he confirmed Monday. While his father has openly bragged that his popularity in the polls means he no longer needs to take part, Trump Jr., along with his wife Kimberly Guilfoyle, plan to use the opportunity to speak to the media and promote “their Rumble shows,” according to the right-wing outlet Daily Caller, who first reported the news. “We’re excited to see all of our friends in Milwaukee on Wednesday in support of President Trump. We’re confident that in 2024, GOP voters will reject the RINO establishment and re-nominate President Trump in a landslide,” Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle said in a statement. Instead of attending the debate, the former president plans to sit down with former Fox Host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson for a one-on-one interview.