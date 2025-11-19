Trump Jr. Claims Dad Was ‘Hated’ by Epstein in Typo-Riddled Rant

Donald Trump Jr. has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein “hated” his father.

“It’s clear from all the emails that Jeffrey Epstein hated Trump…" he wrote on Wednesday in a post on X, bizarrely referring to his father by their family name.

“So much so that he literally he was literally live texting Democrats on how to impeach him,” Jr. added in the error-laden post, referring to footage that showed Del. Stacey Plaskett messaging with the late, convicted sex offender during a 2019 Oversight Committee hearing.

“If he had anything on Trump he would have used it! But, why was a convicted pedophile still in direct coms with dems???”

Trump and Epstein were once friendly, but the president said they fell out in 2004. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

However, as newly surfaced Epstein emails, dating from 2011–2019, show, Trump allegedly “knew about the girls” and spent hours at Epstein’s house with one of his victims. Trump denies wrongdoing and has not been accused of anything illegal.

Trump said they “fell out” long before Epstein’s conviction in 2008 for soliciting a minor for prostitution and procuring a minor for prostitution.

He claimed that Epstein “stole people that worked for me” from Mar-a-Lago, and that’s why he cut him off. Epstein died by suicide while in federal custody in New York City in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

The House and Senate, meanwhile, have voted to release files related to Epstein.

Trump had long dismissed the push to release the files as a Democratic “hoax,” even after signaling during his campaign that he’d be open to declassifying them.

But after months of prodding Republicans to shut the whole thing down and casting suspicion on the motivations behind it, the president abruptly flipped and urged his own party to back the bill.

Reps. Thomas Massie, Ro Khanna and Marjorie Taylor Greene have spearheaded the effort to get the files released. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Trump wrote on his Truth Social on Sunday night that Republicans in the House of Representatives should release the files “because we have nothing to hide.”

Called the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the bill would require the Justice Department to hand over all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials tied to the disgraced financier.

If it clears both chambers of Congress, Trump would still have to sign off on releasing the documents.