Trump Jr. Loves Boats, Hates Rhinos and Is So-So on Democracy

Ike Barinholtz—of Eastbound and Down , Suicide Squad , and Mindy Project fame—loves, and I mean LOVES, Donald Trump Jr. It was a passion that grew white hot on safari.

“I went with DJ TJ, we went to beautiful Tanzania back in 2014 and it was amazing,” Ike tells Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson on the latest edition of The New Abnormal. “We talked to the locals and they were really great. And then this really nice man, he was a guide. And he took us to just the most majestic group of sleeping rhinoceroses and we just blew their fucking heads off. It was beautiful.”

But Ike totally swears that he admires one of the president’s top four smartest children for more than his guns. Ike also appreciates Don’s nuanced political views, especially when it comes to boats.

“Look, everyone is born with a boat,” Ike says with the utmost seriousness. “We know that, but only people who really commit—to not just the boating lifestyle, but also the MAGA lifestyle—have earned the privilege to fuck up all of the wakes in a lake. And so once again, DJ TJ is right and that's why I'm supporting him in 2024.”

Rick and Molly also discuss how much Trump loves to act like a fascist: “He wants rocket parades.”

Then, Ike shares why he why beating Trump won’t be enough—even if he is “fucking, literally, the Penguin from Batman.”

“What I would say though, is that the worst thing we could do is push hard to get Joe Biden elected, and then go back to sleep,” he says. “I campaigned for Barack Obama in Ohio in 2008 and gave it everything. I got so excited and then he won and I think myself and a lot of folks on the left, especially like, you know, “libs,” we kind of went to sleep a little bit. I think while we were sleeping a lot of forces kind of came together and kind of gave us Trump.”

Plus! Trump Senior turns the White House lawn into a NASCAR parking lot. Melania goes dictator chic. And Molly—this part is serious, we swear—recites a Tiffany Trump tweet over an electropop beat.

