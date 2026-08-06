Trump Judge Gives Him Massive Break in $10 Billion Lawsuit

A Trump-appointed judge has ruled that the president doesn’t have to fork over any financial records to the BBC amid their legal battle—for now.

Roy Altman, a federal judge in Florida, granted the president’s eleventh-hour plea on Thursday to block a court order requiring him to turn over detailed financial information about his sprawling business activities as part of his $10 billion lawsuit against the British broadcaster.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett previously ordered Trump to begin handing over information about more than 400 companies owned by the Trump family trust on Thursday.

Donald Trump has accused the BBC of deceptively editing the speech he gave to his supporters before they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

But on Wednesday night, the president’s lawyers filed an emergency motion accusing the BBC of “demanding a shockingly broad amount of information” from the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, including tax returns, ownership and governance instruments, deeds, appraisals, financial statements, licensing records, and digital asset histories of hundreds of affiliated entities.

In their plea, Trump’s lawyers asked the court to hold Lett’s order until its objections are resolved and because they want to update their damages allegations, which they argued would render the basis of Lett’s ruling “moot.”

“This is a compelling argument,” Altman wrote. “If the Plaintiff’s amendment obviates the need to compel a non-party to disclose confidential financial information, we think it’s prudent to enter a brief stay of the Order until the amendment request is resolved.”

Trump sued the BBC last year, alleging that it defamed him by “intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively” editing two parts of his Jan. 6, 2021, speech to make it seem as though he had encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol.

Trump’s lawsuit claimed that the editing damaged the value of his brand, properties, and businesses, yet his lawyers have repeatedly objected to subpoenas seeking information about the business interests and assets held in the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

Lett said last month that the BBC was entitled to demand more information about Trump’s empire because the president alleged damages to his business.

British taxpayers would be on the hook if Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC is successful. Jack Taylor/File Photo via Reuters

“All of President Trump’s brand, properties, and businesses are impugned or said to have been impugned,” she said in a hearing. “Reputational, economic damages—all of that is now at issue in this case.”