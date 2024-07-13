Trump Just Created One of the Most Iconic Photos in U.S. History

I don’t care what you think of his politics—former President Donald Trump just struck one of the most iconic poses in U.S. history.

His fist-raised salute of defiance is surely enough to win him re-election to the White House. Especially if the American people have to choose between a doddering incumbent and the man who got to his feet seconds after an assassination attempt and punched the air with blood trickling down his face.

It’s impossible to be sure what he was shouting at this stage but it looked like “Fight! Fight! Fight!” At a time when the Democratic Party barely has any fight left, the contrast is astounding.

Make no mistake, the image of a bloodstained Trump standing with one arm aloft instantly takes its place alongside the greatest photos in American history.

It’s the 21st century equivalent of Muhammed Ali standing victorious over Sonny Liston in 1965, or Tommie Smith and John Carlos on the podium at the 1968 Olympics with their own fists raised above their heads giving the black power salute. Almost 80 years later, it will join the pantheon with the V-J Day victory kiss in Times Square made famous by Life magazine in 1945.

After Biden’s debate debacle it may be too late to call this callous attempted assassination the turning point in the 2024 election, but it surely all but seals the deal.

The idiot who fired at the former president has just given him an unparalleled boost in his hopes of becoming only the second-ever president to reclaim the White House after being voted out.

Depending on what happens in Trump’s second term, the shot which may only have been an inch from killing Trump, could end up being one of the most consequential moments in American political history.