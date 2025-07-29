Trump Just Delivered the Worst Sean Connery Impression of All Time
President Trump wheeled out his questionable Scottish accent during the opening ceremony of his new golf course while telling a dubious story about the late James Bond actor Sean Connery. Trump was delivering remarks before cutting the ribbon on a new course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday morning when he launched into a story about the Scottish actor, who died in 2020. “I just want to thank everybody. This has been an unbelievable development. The land, they said, couldn’t get zoned, it was an impossibility,” he began, teeing up his Scottish accent and adding, “And Sean Connery said: ‘Let the bloody bloke build his golf course.’ Once he said that, everything came into line.” Trump has previously claimed to have been helped by Connery, referring to both his Aberdeenshire links and his course in Turnberry, South Ayrshire. However, Martin Ford, the Aberdeenshire councillor who was chair of the planning committee that initially refused Trump’s application to build his new resort, told the Guardian days after Connery died that the story was false. “Mr Connery was not involved in the due process that led to the granting of planning permission,” Ford said.