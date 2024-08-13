Trump Just Lost One of His Major Talking Points

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Fear mongering over Joe Biden’s economy and how it will eventually send America over the edge is a popular talking point for Republicans—especially former president Donald Trump, who, upon his return to X Monday, decried the “shattered” U.S. economy.

But, it seems the country never reached that cliff. The CEO of Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, told CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday that his analysts are no longer predicting a recession.

According to Danielle Moodie on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal: “What is important for folks to understand here is that the predictions of Donald Trump and all of his sycophants that Joe Biden is terrible for the economy, that Democrats are terrible for the economy [fell flat]. They’ve just lost one of their major talking points.”

Plus! Josh, the publisher of the newsletter Ettingermentum, joins the show to discuss how the right wing’s attempt to discredit Tim Walz proves just how weird MAGA is.

“I don't know where that comes from,” Josh said in response to suggestions Walz ingested horse semen.

“It doesn’t map onto anything people were perceiving about him. They just came up with it in their head because they’re f—-ing weird. It proves the whole point in and of itself.”

Then, Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, joins the show to talk about her organization and the origins of the “White Women for Kamala Harris” Zoom call.

