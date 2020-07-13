Trump Just Made His 20,000th Misleading Claim as President, Says Report
It’s almost impressive how dedicated President Trump has been to misleading the public during his time in office. According to a tally from The Washington Post, Trump made his 20,000th misleading claim as president last week. The newspaper’s Fact Checker has kept track of Trump’s dubious claims since his inauguration—and it seems that he’s lied more and more often as time has gone on. The first 10,000 misleading claims came during his first 827 days as president, which equates to a rough average of 12 claims a day. But he hit his 20,000th claim on July 9, just 440 days later, which means he’s uttered 23 unverifiable claims a day over those 14 months. The newspaper’s tally now stands at 20,055 misleading claims over 1,267 days. Fittingly, an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News helped Trump shoot over the 20,000 mark. Trump offered 62 misleading claims on July 9, around half of which were said to Hannity.