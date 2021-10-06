Trump DOJ Second-in-Command Sits for Jan. 6 Committee Interview
The second-in-command at Donald Trump’s Justice Department sat for an interview with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Politico reports. A former federal prosecutor, Richard Donoghue served as acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General in the final days of the Trump administration. The interview, which happened Friday, came the same day as Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the panel, told reporters he and his colleagues were speaking first to those who came forward voluntarily. “We are questioning some of the voluntary witnesses today, and we’ll continue that process. We’ll have other subpoenas scheduled to come out, and we’ll continue to do our work.” Donoghue reportedly took detailed notes during calls with Trump during which the former president repeated his false claims of election fraud to Justice Department officials.