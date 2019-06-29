CHEAT SHEET
COOL YOUR JETS
Trump: Kamala Harris Got ‘Too Much Credit’ for Targeting Biden at Debate
President Trump said Saturday that Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) “received too much credit” for her attack on former vice president Joe Biden during the Democratic presidential debate Thursday night. “I think she was given too much credit for what she did. It wasn’t that outstanding,” Trump said at a news conference in Osaka, Japan, during the G-20 summit. “I think probably he was hit harder than he should have been hit,” he added. Harris targeted Biden’s past work with well-known segregationist senators, and pressed him repeatedly on his civil rights record, potentially opening the floodgates against the current Democratic frontrunner.
Biden responded to Harris’ attacks at the debate by attempting to clarify that he never opposed voluntary busing—a federal integration policy the senator herself benefited from as a child in California. “That little girl was me,” Harris said of the program, “So I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats.” Biden replied that he supported “federal action to address root causes of segregation... ” Trump conceded that Biden's response felt inadequate to many viewers. “He didn’t respond great,” Trump said. “This is not Winston Churchill we’re dealing with, but it wasn’t nearly as bad as they portend it to be.”