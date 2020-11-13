Trump Keeps Coming Up With Absurd and Unworkable Ideas to Stay in Office, Says Report
KILLING TIME
During his long days barricaded inside the White House, President Donald Trump is reportedly watching cable news coverage about his demise while coming up with scattershot ideas to cling to his office. The New York Times reports that, following a Wednesday meeting with advisers who have told him he has no chance of remaining president, Trump asked them if red states could put forward pro-Trump electors to give him the electoral votes he needs to overturn the election result. Sources told the paper Trump doesn’t appear to believe any of his schemes will actually work, but are more about killing time while he works out what he’ll do next. “He knows it’s over,” one adviser said, but the president seems to believe that the controversy is a good way to keep his supporters engaged.