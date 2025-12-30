Trump Keeps Reposting Creepy Fake Karoline Leavitt Account

President Donald Trump has repeatedly amplified a fake Karoline Leavitt X account that once asked followers to rate the White House press secretary’s butt.

Trump shares the X messages from @WHLeavitt on his Truth Social account, despite the clear(ish) indication that it is a spoof account. Whilst the handle might confuse a 79-year-old president known to be a bit of a Luddite, the display name should be a red flag to him. It is ‘Fan Karoline Leavitt,’ although ‘Fan’ is rendered in stylized fonts and emojis in a bid to obscure that word. However, in an effort to stamp out fakes, X marks such accounts with a ‘parody’ badge, too.

The messaging from the account, which has 213,000 followers, gives major clues that it is not the actual Leavitt. In March, the brains behind the bizarre operation invited followers to rate the press secretary’s rear.

One wild post from the account that Trump, thankfully, didn't share. X/WHLeavitt

“What do you think of my backside? Watch the video—it’s featured in the final 3 seconds. I am with President Trump and Mr. Musk," the poster wrote alongside a clip of Leavitt walking up an airplane steps with the aforementioned figures. Trump did not share a screenshot of this particular poll.

A new feature recently introduced by X should also help the president realize the account isn’t even based in the U.S., but in Taiwan. The profile also only became verified in November 2024, when Trump was elected, and had a documented name change in February 2025, shortly after Trump returned to the White House.

Trump screenshots some of the X posts and shares them on Truth Social. Donald Trump/Truth Social

However, it is entirely possible that Trump knows the account is a phony and shares its posts anyway, because they fit the MAGA narrative. The account, which has over 213,000 followers, regularly posts the sort of anti-immigrant sentiment and election denial that Trump segues into during speaking events.

“BREAKING: Fulton County admits 315K 2020 votes lacked required poll worker signatures—a major rule violation. Republicans demand restitution for Rudy Giuliani, hit with charges & $148M fine for contesting GA election. Do you support giving his money back?" it posted last week, based on a report about the 2020 Georgia election. Trump reshared a screenshot of the post.

Similarly, he shared a grab from a tweet the account made about Somali immigrants, demanding the deportation of all of them from Minnesota. He did this on Christmas Day.

He wasn’t drawn by a post, one of several, that indicated the poster was trying to suggest that they were indeed Leavitt. In one such ruse, they invited people to have tea with the president in the White House.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in action. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I am selecting 1,776 MAGA supporters from X for a free White House visit on July 4th, with a Trump photo op! If President Trump approved and all the expenses were covered, would you join?” it asked followers in June.

Separately, the poster invited “real human users” to a press conference headed up by Leavitt.