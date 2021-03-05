Trump Keeps Telling His Inner Circle That He’s Furious With Jared Kushner, Says Report
FAMILY FEUD
Donald Trump and Jared Kushner are reportedly not on good terms—but their respective allies can’t agree on who is to blame. According to CNN, Kushner, once Trump’s ever-present chief adviser, was not part of the team that helped the former president plan out his political comeback at the Conservative Political Action Conference last week, and sources told the network that the two men have fallen out. Some who spoke with CNN said the tiff was started by Trump, who has reportedly been telling his inner circle that he’s furious with Kushner over the election loss. Others said that Kushner is trying to create distance between himself and Trump since the disgraceful events of his final month in office. “Right now, he’s just checked out of politics,” one person told CNN. Another source familiar with Kushner’s plans reportedly remarked: “The drama of politics wore him down. Eventually, Trump wears everyone down.”