    1

    Trump Kept Hitler Speeches by His Bed, Resurfaced Ivana Interview Reveals

    A REAL HISTORY BUFF

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    Donald Trump with Ivana Trump at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    Matt Green / Getty Images

    A resurfaced Vanity Fair interview with Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, revealed some surprising facts about the former president—including the fact that he kept a book of Adolf Hitler’s speeches in a cabinet by his bed. The 1990 anecdote is notable given Trump’s recent anti-immigrant rhetoric on the campaign trail, which President Joe Biden’s campaign has likened to the German leader. Ivana also said that an employee liked to greet Trump with a Hitler reference: “[W]hen he visits Donald in his office, Ivana told a friend, he clicks his heels and says, ‘Heil Hitler,’ possibly as a family joke,” she told the magazine’s Marie Brenner.

