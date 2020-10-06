Trump Kills Stimulus Relief Talks Until ‘After the Election’
On President Donald Trump’s first full day back at the White House after his COVID-19 diagnosis last week, he announced on Twitter that he’s ending negotiations for a new stimulus package amid the pandemic. “Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” the president tweeted Tuesday. “We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country.”
His announcement caused the stock market to tumble, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling about 1.2 percent. “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett,” Trump wrote.