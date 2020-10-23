Trump Knows ‘More About Wind’ Than Biden, Says Windmills ‘Kill All the Birds’

Once again, President Donald Trump expressed his concern for all the poor birds being killed by windmills.
Toward the end of Thursday night’s presidential debate, Democratic nominee Joe Biden pointed out Trump’s ridiculous claim that windmills “cause cancer,” prompting the president to wax poetic about his vast knowledge of wind power.
“We are energy independent. I know more about wind than you do,” Trump blared at Biden before turning to the windmills. “It’s extremely expensive. Kills all the birds. It’s very intermittent.”